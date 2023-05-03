A baby has died and nine others have been treated in hospital after a "cluster" of heart infections in south Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

It is investigating the enterovirus cases in the babies, all of whom were under a month old when they fell ill.

The babies developed myocarditis, a rare complication of enterovirus.

10 babies have received treatment in the area since June 2022, with the cluster described as "unusual" because of the number of cases reported over a relatively short period.

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that cause a number of infectious illnesses which are usually mild.

However, in rare cases it can cause myocarditis, where the heart becomes inflamed.

Public Health Wales described the heart infection as "extremely rare" and is working with the paediatric team at the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales to understand the reasons behind the cluster.

Dr Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: “Enterovirus is a common infection of childhood, causing a range of infectionsincluding respiratory disease, hand, foot and mouth, and viral meningitis. Invery young babies, enterovirus can, in rare cases, also cause a severe illness inthe first few weeks of life. Most babies and children recover completelyfollowing enterovirus infection.

“It only affects the heart on very rare occasions. This cluster is unusual due tothe number of cases reported in a relatively short time frame, and soinvestigations are now ongoing in collaboration with the paediatric team in thechildren’s hospital of Wales to understand the reasons why and to investigateany further cases that may be reported in the coming weeks and months.

“Parents should be reassured that although there has been an increase in cases,this is still an extremely rare occurrence.”

Parents are advised to practice good hand hygiene, including washing their hands properly before and after changing nappies, as well as after using the toilet and before preparing food.

