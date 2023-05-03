Plaid Cymru 'deeply sorry' as women 'especially' let down by party

Plaid Cymru's chair and leader has apologised after a damning report revealed the party had "especially" let down women by failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment.

The ‘Prosiect Pawb’ report was commissioned after claims the party harbours a "toxic atmosphere" and a culture where people are afraid to speak out grew under Adam Price's leadership.

There are over 80 recommendations in the report, which fall under the seven key themes - Sexual Harrasment, Governance and Leadership, Culture, HR process, Safeguarding, Complaints system and Ensuring change.

A joint Statement issued by Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price and Plaid Cymru Chair Marc Jones on behalf of the Plaid Cymru NEC, said: "It is clear that there are instances – both historically and in more recent times – whereby unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to take place or go unchallenged and that our processes and governance arrangements have been inadequate to address this.

"Individuals have been let down as a result – women especially, but also men."

Evidence from a recent anonymous survey of staff and elected members highlight cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination - which were not isolated cases, the report said.

It continues: "In the vast majority of cases of sexual harassment or bullying, the victim did not report it or make a formal complaint. From the evidence we have, the discrimination faced is mostly gender based."

Former Plaid Cymru Assembly Member and former member of staff Nerys Evans was commissioned to establish a Working Group tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the party’s culture and processes, back in December.

The Working Group was asked to make robust and positive recommendations, reporting back to the NEC by Spring 2023 with an action plan for change and regular reviews to ensure the actions are implemented.

'Clear we must do better'

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price and Plaid Cymru Chair Marc Jones, said: "On behalf of the collective leadership of Plaid Cymru, we are deeply sorry.

"It is clear that we must do better if we are to foster a culture which is safe, inclusive, and respectful to all. That is how we will regain the trust of colleagues and members. In accepting the report of the Working Group in full and in committing to implement its recommendations in full and without delay, the NEC has agreed a comprehensive set of actions and a framework for their delivery, cutting across most aspects of the party’s work from HR to governance, finance to training and candidate selection.

"Whilst we will not in any way be complacent about the challenges that lie ahead, it is encouraging to read in the report that improvements have already been made and are starting to take hold in recent weeks especially in relation to our working culture. Our focus will now be on ensuring that everyone within the party takes ownership of the report’s findings to bring about positive change."