The family of a teenage girl who was killed after being hit by a car said she had "so many plans that have now been so cruelly taken away."

Keely Morgan, 15, died after a road traffic collision on Heol Trelai, Caerau in Cardiff at around 9:30pm on Monday.

A man, 40, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Her family have said they are "devastated at the sudden loss of Keely" who was a "sensible" and "kind" girl with "a beautiful smile that would light up a room."

In a statement, her mum Sian Morgan and stepdad Liam Coulthard said: “As a family we are just devastated at the sudden loss of Keely. Our hearts are broken, and we never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.

"She was sensible, kind and not one person ever had a bad word to say about her.

"In such a short time in this world, she had touched so many people and she had so many plans that have now been so cruelly taken away."

They added that they were "overwhelmed" with the love and support they've received from their community and thanked emergency services, saying they were grateful to those who tried to help at the scene.

Martin Hulland, head teacher at Cardiff West Community High School, said the school was "absolutely devastated" over the loss of Keely, describing her as an "exceptional student who loved school."

He added: "Keely demonstrated high levels of resilience to overcome serious health issues and was a superb role model to so many.

"She was described as an “absolute star” by her Head of Year, and we will all miss her terribly."

South Wales Police said Keely’s family is being supported by a Family Liaison Officer and has asked to be allowed to come to terms with their grief in private.