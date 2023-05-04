A man who fatally stabbed his innocent friend after believing he had broken his window has been jailed for life.

Jamie Mitchell, 25, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, chased down 23-year-old Steven Wilkinson on 4 October last year after taking a kitchen knife from his mother's home.

Although Steven Wilkinson was not responsible for causing the damage, Mitchell saw him in the street and chased him down an alleyway near Jubilee Court in Buckley, cornering him and stabbing him once to the left side of his chest.

Jamie Mitchell was described as a "dangerous individual capable of the most extreme violence" Credit: North Wales Police

Mr Wilkinson had been cornered in the passageway last October and killed in a “cowardly” attack by an “inadequate” assailant, the judge added.

The court heard that the wound was roughly six to seven inches deep and pierced the victim's lung and heart.

Mitchell returned home after the attack and told his mother he had done "something bad", before telling his girlfriend, the victim's sister, he had "stabbed Steve", the court heard.

Mitchell had rekindled a relationship with the victim's sister Jessica and they had spent the whole day together, including at his mother's home on Lexham Green Close in Buckley, when a window was smashed at the property, Mold Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Michael Jones KC told the jury that Jessica's ex-partner was responsible for breaking the window, and has already been prosecuted for the offence.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told him at Mold Crown Court :”He must have been absolutely terrified, running for his life, pursued by you.

“Consumed with anger, you were enjoying the sense of power you had at that stage.

“You clearly are a very dangerous individual capable of the most extreme violence as against another young man who had done nothing and posed no threat to you.”

Steven Wilkinson died from his injuries following the attack in October last year Credit: North Wales Police

Speaking following today’s sentencing, Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce described it as a "senseless murder".

“Today’s sentencing of Jamie Mitchell for the senseless murder of Steven Wilkinson serves as a stark warning to anyone who carries knives on our streets.

“Anyone doing so will be arrested and will face a hefty prison sentence.

“Steven’s life was taken away in an act of madness by a man described by the trial Judge as being inadequate, and a coward.

“All our thoughts are now with Steven’s family and friends as they begin their journey moving forward.”

"Life will never be the same without him"

In a tribute following his death, Steven's family said: "Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him."

The tribute continued: "He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.

"As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time."

Ceri Ellis-Jones of the CPS said, “Mitchell left his house angry and armed with a knife looking for retribution.

“The CPS presented strong evidence demonstrating his intentions which has resulted in the conviction.

“This case is a reminder of how dangerous knives are when taken into public places, and that tragedy can often result.

Mitchell was handed a life sentence and must serve a minimum of 22 years in jail.