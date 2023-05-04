Hollywood actors and Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have sent the Wrexham team their plans for a promotion celebration trip to America.

The pair, who took over Wrexham in 2021 have reportedly invested £10m in the club, have helped transform the club's fortunes.

This season has seen both the men and women claim the league title and the pair promised the players a trip to Las Vegas if they won the title - and it appears they are making it happen.

The trip will follow a huge celebration in the city on Tuesday which saw thousands turn out for an open top bus parade around Wrexham.

Thousands turned out to support the players for a bus parade

Reynolds and McElhenney joined both the men's and women's teams on the buses and met with fans.

Posting on Instagram after the event, Reynolds said it was an "unforgettable evening celebrating both Wrexham and Wrexham women gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS".

Mullin scored twice in their promotion decider against Boreham Wood Credit: PA

Following that, Paul Mullin - one of the club's stars - who scored two of the three goals against Boreham Wood to seal their promotion, told GQ Magazine that the trip is confirmed.

"We're off to Vegas", he told the publication.

"It became a thing where if we won the league, we’d get a holiday.

"So we’re off to Vegas.

"Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they're sorting the lot. They sent us a full itinerary just now."

The Hollywood pair are taking the players stateside for more celebrations Credit: PA

The striker admitted part of him "doesn't want to go - I might be dead by the end of it."

"But I’d never go to Vegas by me own accord, so I’m buzzing for it."

Supporters could have been forgiven for wondering what would become of their club when two Hollywood stars decided to buy it in 2021.

But Reynolds and McElhenney have won them over by embracing its traditions and ensuring its identity has not fundamentally changed, even with the influx of new fans from around the world.

Gareth Bale may have turned down what was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to lure him off the golf course, but Reynolds and McElhenney are serious about their plans to keep pushing this club higher and higher.

Promotion to League One is the target now.

If they reach their goal, there will be another parade in Wrexham this time next year.