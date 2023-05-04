Senedd members will now get the opportunity to scrutinise some aspects of the way the covid pandemic was handled here in Wales after Welsh Conservatives and the Labour Welsh Government agreed to set up a special committee.

But the Conservatives say they’ll still push for a Wales-specific inquiry while Plaid Cymru has called the agreement “bizarre” and a “stitch-up.”

Some Labour Senedd members may also be unhappy about working with the Conservatives but the Welsh Government says the move will give MSs chance to identify the need for further scrutiny.

Mark Drakeford has repeatedly refused to establish an inquiry into pandemic decision-making, saying that the U.K. inquiry chaired by Baroness Hallett will scrutinise Welsh Government actions.

Andrew RT Davies said his party "will not give up on our calls to ensure this takes place." Credit: PA

In November Labour ministers promised to set aside government time in the Senedd to establish a “special purposes committee” after opposition parties joined forces to demand one.

Now, in a highly unusual agreement, the Labour Welsh Government and the opposition Welsh Conservatives have tabled a Senedd motion to create such a committee.

Between them Labour and the Conservatives have enough votes to pass the motion, so the committee should become a reality, even if some Labour members rebel because they’re unhappy about voting with the Conservatives.

If it is set up, the committee will act after each report of the U.K. inquiry.

If that inquiry highlights any questions over pandemic decision-making here in Wales, the committee will look into those questions further.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mark Drakeford and the Labour Government continuously chose to diverge from the decisions being made at a UK-wide level. It’s vitally important that these decisions are scrutinised.

“The Welsh Conservatives have been pushing for an Independent Welsh Covid inquiry, to cover all bases and ensure that bereaved families get the answers they deserve. We will not give up on our calls to ensure this takes place.

“I’m hopeful that by securing this committee will go some way in achieving this.”

The other main party in the Senedd, Plaid Cymru, has its own, much wider cooperation agreement with the Labour Welsh Government but continues to act as an opposition party when it comes to things they don’t agree with.

Health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth says the deal raises “serious questions…over openness and transparency.”

“Labour had the opportunity to establish a cross-party inquiry, through which they could gain wider buy-in and public confidence. Why Labour would choose a backroom deal with the Tories instead of choosing a cross-party way forward beats me.

“Has Labour identified this as a way to avoid scrutiny… again? And whilst the Conservatives’ handling of COVID on a UK level is well documented, and their scandalous cronyism in PPE contracts still anger so many, what’s in it for the Tories?

He added: “When the purpose of this committee should be to fully scrutinise Welsh Government COVID decisions, paving the way for such an important Committee in this way is not only bizarre – it raises more serious questions over the openness and transparency of the whole process to date.

“The news that Welsh Government is finally opening itself up to some scrutiny over its handling of the pandemic should come as good news – instead we’re left wondering if this is a stitch up?”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The pandemic touched the lives of everyone in Wales, especially those many families who lost a loved one. It is right that the decisions taken by the Welsh Government and Welsh public bodies are openly and properly scrutinised. We continue to believe the best way to do that is through the UK Covid-19 inquiry.

“However, as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry moves through each of its modules, this special purpose committee will allow the Senedd to determine whether there are any gaps in relation to Wales’ preparedness and response and whether further and specific scrutiny needs to be undertaken.”

The motion will be debated and voted on by Senedd members next Tuesday 16th May.