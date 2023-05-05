A burglar was caught after he left a half-eaten banana in the kitchen of a house he had burgled.

Stephen Kingman, 48, of no fixed abode, was identified from DNA swabs taken from the bruised fruit which matched his profile held on the national database.Cardiff Crown Court heard that during the early hours of 9 March last year, a man living in a property in Vista Rise, Danescourt heard a noise coming from downstairs and heard someone leaving through the front door.

He then realised the burglar had gathered multiple items including watches, aftershave, a phone and food and drink from the kitchen before he was disturbed.

The half-eaten banana was found at a house on Vista Rise in Danescourt Credit: Google Maps

A man at a house in Vista Rise, Danescourt, heard a noise coming from downstairs. He got up and heard someone going out through the front door.

Forensic analysis of a half-eaten banana found on the kitchen counter, identified Kingman as the suspect.He was also linked to a further burglary at Heol Seddon in Llandaff later that year where the occupant was woken in the middle of the night and found her kitchen window open and a number of household items including food and cleaning products missing.The items were later discovered after detectives search an address linked to Kingman. The items were examined for fingerprints and were identified as being to the 48-year-old.The suspect was also seen on video doorbell footage attempting to open a car door in Everswell Road, Fairwater. Through the use of facial recognition software, Kingman was identified as the suspect.

Kingman was spotted using the victim's bank card Credit: South Wales Police

On March 8, 2022, bank cards stolen from the house in Vista Road were used at a nearby Premier Store. Officers recognised Kingman from CCTV which showed him using the stolen bank cards to buy bread, biscuits, an energy drink, and cigarettes.

Kingman was first arrested and after initially denying the offences he subsequently pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on on 12 January.

Kingman was handed a 42-month prison sentence Credit: Media Wales

He was sentenced to 42 months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court for three counts of burglary, fraud, and interference with a motor vehicle.

Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said: “South Wales Police will use all available technology, combined with traditional methods, to bring offenders to justice and will leave no stone unturned to identify those responsible"We recognise that being a victim of burglary is a traumatic experience and we hope this case demonstrates the efforts we go to during our investigations.”