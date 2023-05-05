Play Brightcove video

It was the morning of June 2, 1953. Later that day, Elizabeth II would be crowned Queen. Leaders from around the world gathered. Millions had made arrangements for street parties or to watch on television.

Nothing could eclipse this historic moment.

But something did, thanks to a Welsh journalist.

Jan (then James) Morris broke the news that Everest had been conquered. It captured the headlines and the imagination: what a start to the second Elizabethan age.

No such world-grabbing headlines are expected on coronation morning other than those reporting the day events ahead.

In 1953, a young Prince Charles stood on a balcony as he watched his mother crowned.

On Saturday, he will sit on the coronation chair as the crown of St Edward is placed on his head.

Nobody has sat in that chair knowing more about Wales than him.

His 1969 investiture was a coronation of sorts. It wasn’t a crown on his but a coronet and as 500 million people watched the events in Caernarfon, he swore to be his mother’s “liegeman of life and limb”.

The Queen crowns her son, Charles, as Prince of Wales during the investiture ceremony at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. Credit: PA Archive

Tomorrow, William, Prince of Wales, will make the same oath to him.

Wales, at the King’s request, will be present throughout the ceremony though song, singers and symbols.

Charles' coronation will have a number of distinct Welsh elements Credit: PA

This Saturday's coronation will have a number of distinct Welsh elements contained in it - something which has never happened before in history.

Welsh will be used for the first time.

King Charles arguably knows more about Wales than anyone else who has ever sat on the throne.

He has also been shaped by some of the experiences in Wales in the 59 years he was Prince of Wales, a historian has said - and the global event this weekend reflects how he has been shaped by the country.

Sir Bryn Terfel will perform at Westminster Abbey. "I don't think anything tops this", he told ITV News as well as Welsh words being sung during the event.

So how has the King's time as Prince of Wales impacted him over the years?

Dr William argues the King's time in Wales helped shape his interest in sustainability and farming issues

Dr Mari William from Bangor University said particularly the environmental aspect of his work was shaped in Wales.

"Over the decades he has become a prominent environmental campaigner and a prominent exponent of organic farming, but also the small family farm, that has to be influenced by his experience of the agricultural landscape in Wales.

Protesters against the 1969 investiture

During his time as prince in the 60s, he faced protests against his investiture by communities and institutions including Welsh language groups who considered it as an English prince being imposed upon Wales.

Sit-in protests and hunger strikes leading up to the investiture took place and protesters gathered at the investiture site at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.

Dr William said those protests were "more intense than what he's facing now".

"Those were localised in Caernarfon during the 60s and even the non-violent protests there were explosions going off, and nothing on that scale is being seen now."

Dr William said there is more of an appetite for the monarchy as a celebrity institution these days in Wales

Dr William said the coronation says "two things" about a modern Wales.

"The first point is that monarchy as a popular institution doesn't have so much of a hold on people in Wales as much as it did in the 1950s.

"But, the monarchy as a celebrity institution has a massive hold on people and we see discussions around Harry and Meghan for instance. Perhaps support for the monarchy as an institution isn't quite what it is, but interesting that the monarchy as a celebrity vogue is certainly there in Wales certainly as it is in other parts of Britain."