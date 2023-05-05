A man has been charged with murder following the death of a delivery van driver in Cardiff.

Mark Lang, 54, died on 15 April, 2023, at the University Hospital of Wales following an incident in the North Road on 28 March.

Christopher Elgafari, from Llanrumney has since been charged with murder and will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The incident happened on North Road in Cardiff Credit: Media Wales

The 31-year-old, who was previously charged with attempt murder, was further arrested, and subsequently charged with murder.

South Wales Police said Mr Lang’s family have been updated and continue to be supported by a family liaison officer.

Following his death, Mr Lang's family paid tribute to him, saying he "was a good man with a lot of love to give".