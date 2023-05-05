Wales's largest hospital has issued a warning of severe delays at its emergency department due to 'unprecedented' pressures.

Cardiff and Vale Health Board says the A&E unit at the University Hospital of Wales is experiencing 'significant' waiting times.

The warning comes ahead of the three day Coronation bank holiday weekend which typically sees a higher rate of people attending accident and emergency.

In a statement it says that there has been an increase in people self-presenting with "long standing issues that could be managed elsewhere.

"We would urge the public to continue to help our team by choosing the right service for your needs so our Emergency Unit can support those most in need of emergency care.

"If you have an ongoing concern that can wait for a GP appointment, your community pharmacy can help with over-the-counter medication and advice in the meantime."