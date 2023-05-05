The Senedd’s Llywydd or Presiding Officer has been criticised for her decision not to attend the coronation of King Charles.

Elin Jones said that as a republican it was “for others to celebrate a coronation.”

But her decision has been criticised by the Welsh Conservatives and a leading Labour politician.

Elin Jones is the Senedd Member for Ceredigion. She’s elected as a Plaid Cymru member but occupies a neutral rôle as Llywydd, which is equivalent to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Elin Jones greeted King Charles III at the Senedd after a visit to receive a Motion of Condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Credit: PA

As Llywydd, she was at the centre of Royal Opening ceremonies in the Welsh Parliament, which welcomed the Prince of Wales to the institution. She also took part in funeral ceremonies for the late Queen.

That shows, she has said that “As Llywydd I have engaged fully in all constitutional duties with the Head of State and will continue to do so.

“However, as a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation.

“I wish the royal couple well in their years of service.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies, who is attending the coronation, criticised her stance, saying that “The position of Llywydd is apolitical, their role is to represent Members of the Senedd and the people of Wales, particularly on important state occasions, regardless of their personal views.

“This is a very surprising and disappointing decision by the Llywydd, today."

Just yesterday, the parliament over which Elin Jones presides unanimously passed a motion to congratulate the King and Queen Consort on their Coronation this weekend.

He added: “If the Llywydd wants a new political job instead, she should put forward her CV for the position of Plaid Cymru leader.”

He received support from an unexpected source.

The Labour MS Alun Davies tweeted that “I am profoundly disappointed in this. @yLlywydd is not there to exercise her own prejudices but to represent the whole of our parliament and our nation.”

Elin Jones’ deputy Llywydd, David Rees, will represent the Senedd at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will also attend, despite his own republican views.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has turned down his invitation.

The Llywydd did not wish to respond to these latest comments.