Hundreds of thousands of people will be heading out to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, with crowds expected to descend on London for the global event.

For those staying closer to home, there will also be various events taking place across Wales to mark The King’s coronation.

Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will also be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday May 5, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, in a service beginning at 11am until 1pm.

Royal fans can tune into the entire spectacle on ITV.

What's happening on Saturday in Wales?

Screening of the coronation:

The grounds of Cardiff Castle will host a big screen for visitors to watch the Coronation Service, and the processions to and from Westminster Abbey. 9.30am - 2.30pm.

Gun salute:

An official gun salute will take place at Cardiff Castle as part of a network of gun salutes, taking place across the country as the King is crowned.

What's happening on Sunday?

The Coronation Big Lunch:

Local communities will be hosting street parties across the country to celebrate the coronation. As a result, a number of road closures have been facilitated by local councils, to enable neighbours to come together to enjoy the big occasion. For details on road closures, check your local council website.

Some people have chosen to decorate their houses ahead of the event like Sue Allen and her husband John

Royal Picnic:

Cardiff Castle is hosting a 'Right Royal Picnic' as part of The Coronation Big Lunch taking place across the UK. 12pm-4pm (free entry, no ticket required)

The Coronation Concert: You can watch the Coronation Concert in Cardiff Bay, broadcast live from Windsor Castle, on a large screen in Roald Dahl Plass. 7.30pm-11pm, Sunday 7 May.

What's happening on Monday?

The Big Help Out

On Monday 8 May, members of the public are invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and support their local areas.

There will also be local street parties as well as community events taking place across the weekend.

Will there be any coronation protests?

The group Cymru Republic, who protested the last time the King visited Cardiff, are planning to meet at the Aneurin Bevan statue at 12.30pm on Saturday, 6 May for a "Not My King" rally.

Bethan Sayed from Cymru Republic said: "We want a Wales free from the Monarchy, where people are equal and are not the 'subjects' of an outdated institution. We want to create a modern Wales, which recognises the diverse communities of our Nation."