Ambulance driver admits causing death of patient in crash

A driver has admitted causing the death of a patient he was carrying in a non-emergency ambulance.

Emrys Wyn Roberts was taking patient 76-year-old Janet Elizabeth Winspear to Dolgellau Hospital for treatment, when his vehicle collided with a council lorry on the A470 near Dolgellau on April 8, 2021. Mrs Winspear, who lived in Tywyn, but was originally from Surrey, was transferred to another ambulance to take her to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, but she died from her injuries en route.The 61-year-old ambulance driver, of Llys Adda, Bangor, had denied causing her death by careless driving, but entered a guilty plea at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday. He will be sentenced next month.Judge Nicola Saffman said he could be sent to prison but ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared before sentencing Roberts next month. She disqualified him from driving in the meantime.An inquest opening heard found a pathologist gave a provisional cause of death for Mrs Winspear of chest trauma.