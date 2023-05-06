Hundreds turn out for 'Not my King' protest

Hundreds of anti-monarchy campaigners staged a 'Not my King' protest outside Cardiff Castle, as crowds gathered to watch the King Charles's coronation inside.

Organised by Cymru Republic, the protest gathered at the end of Queen Street before marching to Bute Park to hold what they called a 'big republican lunch.'

Some of those attending the march said they believed the monarchy was a 'manifestation of inequality' and the ceremony didn't seem right during the cost of living crisis.

Speaking before the protest, Bethan Sayed from Cymru Republic said: "We want a Wales free from the Monarchy, where people are equal and are not the 'subjects' of an outdated institution. We want to create a modern Wales, which recognises the diverse communities of our nation."