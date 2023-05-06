The Welsh music at the heart of the King's coronation in Westminster

Welsh music played a key role in the King's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel among those performing.

As the abbey filled with attendees earlier this morning, Royal Harpist Alis Huws performed music composed by Welshman Karl Jenkins with the Coronation orchestra.

Once King Charles had arrived, Sir Bryn sang Kyrie Eleison, a piece commissioned and composed by Welsh composer Paul Mealor.

Play Brightcove video

The words the opera singer sang along with the abbey choir:

Arglwydd, trugarhâ, Crist, trugarhâ. Arglwydd, trugarhâ. Lord, have mercy. Christ, have mercy. Lord, have mercy.

Speaking ahead of the coronation, Sir Bryn told ITV Wales: "The first time I sang in Welsh in Westminster Abbey was for the memorial of Sir Geraint Evans, and that in itself was the first time the Welsh flag was flown on the top of the abbey so I've been connected to some very, very special events over the years.

"I've sang for kings and queens, and princes and presidents, but yes I think this one will top most of them."

Play Brightcove video

Immediately after the crown was placed on the King's head and God Save the King was proclaimed, there was a fanfare played by the Coronation Brass Ensemble called 'Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare', written by Richard Strauss and arranged again by Paul Mealor.

Listen to ITV News' podcast, The Royal Rota...