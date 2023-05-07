A man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, North Wales Police has confirmed.

A court order had granted officers more time to question the man following an incident which saw a woman and three children rushed to hospital.

Officers were called to a property in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire in the early hours of Friday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested, and a 33-year-old woman remains in hospital with serious injuries. She is said to be in a stable but critical condition.Three children were also taken to hospital – one remains with serious injuries and two have now been released.Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bell of North Wales Police's Major Incident Team said that enquiries were ongoing into "what has clearly been a serious and concerning incident".

He added that he wanted to "reassure" residents that officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and there is "no ongoing threat" to the wider community.

He confirmed that there will continue to be police patrols in the local area to offer reassurance to residents.

The Detective Chief Inspector appealed for anybody who may have information that could help the investigation to get in touch.