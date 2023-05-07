Play Brightcove video

ITV News caught up with Alis Huws following the Coronation Service

The Official Royal Harpist and Welsh musician Alis Huws told ITV News that playing the Royal harp as part of the Coronation Orchestra was a "special" moment.

She said: "I am truly honoured to have been asked to be part of what is a small part of history."Getting to play the Royal harp in position today, and wearing the Royal brooch as well, has been really, really special."

Alis Huws, from Powys, was among a number of Welsh musicians and composers to have been "personally" selected by King Charles to feature in his Coronation Service.

Play Brightcove video

Royal Harpist Alis Huws performs 'Tros y Garreg' by Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins at Westminster Abbey

Ms Huws studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (RWCMD), of which King Charles is President.

She has been the Official Royal Harpist since 2019.

Ms Huws performed as a soloist as guests and dignitaries were arriving for the Coronation Service, as well as playing during the Service as part of the Coronation Orchestra – telling ITV News it gave her the "best seat in the house."

"Where we were sat in the organ loft, we had the best seats in the house I think, I had a very clear view of everything happening which made it all the more exciting," she said.

Buckingham Palace had said that the inclusion of Welsh musicians and music was "in recognition of The King’s long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales."

Along with the music that historically features in the Coronation Service, new work was performed for the occasion from Welsh composer Paul Mealor, as well as the music of Welsh multi-instrumentalist and composer Sir Karl Jenkins.

Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel sang Kyrie Eleison, commissioned and performed for the first time in Welsh.