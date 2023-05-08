A man has appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court charged with three counts of attempted murder after an incident that saw a woman and three children taken to hospital.

Ryan Wyn Jones, 27, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

It is after police were called to a property in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire, on Friday to investigate a "domestic incident".

Four individuals, a 33-year-old woman and three children, were taken to hospital.

The woman is said to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital while one child also remains in hospital with serious injuries. The two other children had been discharged.

No application for bail was made and Mr Wyn Jones is due to appear at Mold Crown Court on June 9.