A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after an incident that saw a woman and three children hospitalised.

Ryan Wyn Jones, 27, was also charged with possession of a bladed article following the incident that occurred in the Clawdd Poncen area of Corwen, Denbighshire, during the early hours of Friday morning.

Jones has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Mold Magistrates Court on Monday (8 May).

As of Sunday evening, the 33-year-old woman and one of the children remain in hospital with serious injuries. The woman has been described as being in a stable but critical condition.

The other two children have been released from hospital.

North Wales Police Detective Inspector Myfanwy Kirkwood said: “We’d like to take the opportunity once again to thank the local community for their support and assistance.

“We continue to appeal to anybody who may have information to contact us, either via our live webchat online, or by calling 101, quoting reference number A066020.”