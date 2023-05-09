A man who became so exasperated with the number of potholes on roads through the village where he lives that he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Dan Munford, of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, bought an entire fleet of toy repair vehicles and placed them around the potholes to highlight the issue.

“My wife Sian and I have lived in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant since 2001. Unfortunately, the main road through our part of the village has never been in a worse condition than it is today,” said Mr Munford.

He continued: "We were at our wits-end really and they were very bad the potholes so I woke up early one morning and I thought 'what if the village had its own road repair crew.'

"We looked on Amazon and, you know, I found exactly the fleet I was looking for."

Armed with his new fleet of toy repair vehicles, he went around the different potholes and put his team to work, posting pictures on social media.

"Well, it went a bit viral in the village and most people were laughing, as well as liking it and lots of comments. And, you know, I just realized that it touched a nerve." Mr Munford said.

After gaining attention in the media, the potholes finally got repaired.

"The next thing there was a repair crew here. So it's funny. I mean, people are saying it's a bit like the pothole pixies. They come there one day and then the next day the pot hole gets repaired.

"It's magic."

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “A road inspection was carried out in April. Following this there were some minor maintenance defects identified and programmed for repair when resource allows.

"Any further larger resurfacing repairs identified will be put forward for future funding from appropriate budgets.”