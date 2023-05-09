Students and staff have been evacuated from Cardiff University following a chemical spill.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the main Cardiff University building at around 11:13am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Cardiff University said there are no reported serious injuries and a small number of people are being checked by paramedics.

The incident is currently ongoing. Credit: Media Wales

They added: "Main Building will remain temporarily closed until we are confident there is no risk to health and safety. We will keep staff and students updated as more information becomes available."

South Wales Police have urged motorists to use alternative routes, and have confirmed the road is closed between Museum Place and Cathays Terrace.

A spokesman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At approximately 11:13am on Tuesday 9 May 2023, we received reports of an incident on Park Place, Cardiff. Multiple crews are currently in attendance, alongside emergency service colleagues. This incident is ongoing."