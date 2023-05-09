Wrexham players enjoyed a weekend full of celebrations, after the team's co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sent the squad on a promotion trip to America.

This season has seen both the men and women claim the league title and the pair promised the players a trip to Las Vegas if they won the title.

The trip followed a huge celebration in the city last week which saw thousands turn out for an open top bus parade around Wrexham.

Throughout the weekend, those who joined the exclusive celebrations have been posting on social media, giving fans an insight into their VIP events, pool parties and dancing the night away with superstar DJs.

Rob McElhenney Tweeted a photo of the squad with his wife, actress Kaitlin Olson, saying: "The Gang throws a Pool Party in Nevada for the Greatest Football team on Earth."

The fun didn't stop there, with famous Vegas nightclub Hakkasan posting a video of the lads being given a "roaring reception".

Striker Ollie Palmer posted a photo of himself with McElhenney and Olsen enjoying the Nevada sunshine, jokingly saying "I want a 15 year deal for free".

Reynolds and McElhenney, who took over Wrexham in 2021, have reportedly invested £10m in the club, and helped transform the club's fortunes.

In a screenshot shared by Palmer's WXM Clothing brand on Instagram, Reynolds checks in with the striker to see if they are "still alive" on a video call.

The caption joked: "@vancityreynolds checking in this morning to see if his boys are still alive."

The Deadpool star also shared a screenshot on his Instagram story of Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin with DJ Pauly D, saying: "Next year, they're going on a five day meditation retreat in the Faroe Islands."

Gareth Bale may have turned down what was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to lure him off the golf course, but Reynolds and McElhenney are serious about their plans to keep pushing the club higher and have spoken about taking them all the way to the Premier League.