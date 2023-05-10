There’s confusion this morning over the future of Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price following a meeting last night of the party’s Senedd Members.

The group held an unusual meeting after business in the Welsh Parliament had concluded to discuss the findings of a critical report into failures by the leadership to tackle sexual harassment and bullying.

Members were tight-lipped afterwards and a Plaid Cymru group spokesperson would only confirm that the meeting happened.

However late on Tuesday, news website Nation Cymru reported that Adam Price had agreed to resign as leader. It has not been confirmed by Plaid Cymru nor Mr Price.

It’s understood that that has not been agreed by the group and that there will be a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee will be held today.

The leadership crisis within Plaid Cymru follows a report by the form AM Nerys Evans which in turn investigated the way that allegations of bullying and harassment within the party have been dealt with.

The report, known as Prosiect Pawb, found that women in particular had been “let down” by party leaders who had failed to implement a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment.

It said that instances of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination were not isolated cases and that staff were afraid to speak out.

Following the report’s publication last week, Adam Price apologised and said that “This isn't the party that we want to be, but clearly a culture has been allowed within the party for too long."

But he refused to resign, telling ITV Wales that “The conclusion that I've come to is that it would be the wrong thing for me now to walk away from this. My responsibility now is to help work with others. To get this right. And I think it's right to take responsibility by issuing the heartfelt apology that that I have because ultimately the buck does stop here."

Speaking on Tuesday’s Sharp End programme, the chair of Plaid Cymru’s Senedd group, Llŷr Gruffydd refused to say whether the leader would resign of not, saying that “I don’t have a crystal ball.”

But he insisted that failings highlighted in the Prosiect Pawb report were a “much wider corporate issue” and that “you cannot pin this on one solitary single person.”

"It's a collective responsibility and collectively now we need to make sure that we respond in a way that minimises these activities in future.

“That means that we pull our act together. It's a process that other organisations have or are going through.

“It's our responsibility now to make sure we get our own house in order and as Chairman of the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd I'm determined that our focus will be unstintingly on that over the next period."

All members of Plaid Cymru’s Senedd group met last night for more than 90 minutes in an unusual evening meeting. Even more unusually, they were joined by the party’s Parliamentary leader, Liz Saville Roberts.

Afterwards a spokesperson on behalf of the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group said, b“The Plaid Cymru Senedd Group have met to discuss our next steps following the Prosiect Pawb report and the work that is ahead of us in implementing the recommendations.”