Adam Price has stepped down as leader of Plaid Cymru following allegations of bullying and harassment within his party.

Mr Price, who has been leader since 2018, said he felt "morally bound" to step down as leader following a recent report which revealed women were let down by the party when it failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment, but his colleagues "counselled against" that.

However, following multiple meetings by party members over recent days, Mr Price said it was "now clear" he no longer had their support.

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday evening, he said, “We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing.

"The Cooperation Agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales."

It continued, "My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.

"You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm.”

Mr Price will remain as leader until an interim replacement is ratified on Saturday, with nominations for the position open from tomorrow morning.

Plaid Cymru said a new permanent leader will be named in the summer, although the precise election process is yet to be confirmed.

The report, published on 3 May, found cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination where women were "especially let down". It found cases were not isolated and there was a "toxic atmosphere" in the party where people were afraid to speak out under Price's leadership.

Mr Price had apologised and said all of its 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party would be taken on board.

The lengthy national executive committee meeting, which ended late on Wednesday evening, came following reports and speculation for much of the day that Mr Price was set to quit.

Adam Price was the Plaid Cymru leader since 2018

Who is Adam Price?

He was initially elected as Member of Parliament Carmarthen East and Dinefwr in 2001 which he held until he stood down in 2010.

During that time, he began a process of impeachment against Tony Blair in 2004 over the Iraq war which saw cross-party support from the likes of Boris Johnson and SNP MPs, but the measure failed.

He announced in 2013 his intention to re-enter politics and stand again again in the Welsh Parliament where he was elected as an MS for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.

He became leader of Plaid Cymru following a leadership election taking over from Leanne Wood.

His policies included promising a referendum on Welsh independence if they won a majority in the 2021 election, free school meals for every primary school pupil and more social housing.

In November last year, Price and First Minister Mark Drakeford announced a co-operation deal working together on policies including restrictions on second homes, free social care at the point of use and expanding free childcare to two-year-olds.

Reacting to Mr Price's resignation, party chair Marc Jones said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru I want to thank Adam for his drive and vision over the past four and a half years. Adam’s personal commitment to making Wales a fairer nation is a lasting legacy of which he and Plaid Cymru can be proud.

“Through the Co-operation agreement, brokered and delivered by Adam, Plaid Cymru has been able to implement ground-breaking policies such as free school meals in primary schools, reforms that better protect our communities and we look forward to a stronger Senedd which better reflects our confident nation.”

“As we begin the process of electing a new Leader our unwavering focus will be on implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb in order to foster a new culture within the party, making it a safe and inclusive member led movement for all."