Fears children could be 'priced out of sport' as parents struggle to pay bills

There are fears parents struggling to pay their bills could be forced to stop their children from playing sport.

A survey from grassroots sport charity Sported and Ring found 93% of groups asked were concerned about cost-of-living increases impacting on their clubs and those who attend.

Wrexham community football club Brickfield Rangers need £75,000 a year to keep running. They charge parents £10 a month and they're trying to keep costs down to help families.

However, Chair Paul Hooson said the club's overheads are going up every month.

Paul Hoosen is chair of Wrexham community football club Brickfield Rangers

He said: "The hire of our winter facilities which are nice, 3G, floodlit are over £2000 a month, our electricity has gone up, emptying of waste - £100 a month."

The club has members from aged three to over 70. They have decided not to put their subs up but some children have stopped coming and they fear families with less money will stay away.

Under 9s Coach Matthew Roberts has 22 children on the books.

He said: "With the cost of living crisis families are struggling and that is the vibe of parents at the minute. There are about five or six parents who haven't paid their subs and as a club we subsidise that and try and help them going forward."

When parents can't pay it has repercussions for the club as match officials still need paying and bills met.

Matthew Roberts has two children and admits he worries about making ends meet.

"It's always at the back of your mind," he said.

"Where are you going to find the money for the gas bill or the electric bill, or shopping, where's the next bill coming from and that's not just me that's the vibe of other parents."

Jack is concerned sports could become elitist

Jack Southwell coaches Brickfield Girls Under 11 team and is a father-of-six.

He said: "I think Brickfield are doing a good job of keeping the costs down. One of my daughters does gymnastics and it's £100 a month, we're paying £10 a month which is more affordable than other sports but I'm personally finding it harder."

Jack is concerned sports could become elitist and only for those with the most money.

"There's been something out about girls football - the higher you go, the more middle class it becomes because of the travel and costs to get into academies.

"The boys locally as well, if they're going to a Tier 3 club they're looking at a few hundreds of pounds a season and not everyone can afford that."

Natalie Owen has two children, a 13 year-old son and an 11 year-old daughter. They both play for Brickfield.

Natalie has two children who play for Brickfield and said "it's a struggle"

"I've got two children so it's double and my daughter plays for Wrexham schoolgirls so that's an extra £15 a month so all-in-all it's nearly £50 a month without travel costs," she said.

Natalie added she didn't realise costs were going up until she looked and thought: "I'm not left with anything to live on at the minute. It's a struggle."

She has said she will go without so her children can continue to play sport. "It's important for them," she said.