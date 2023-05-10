A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's body at a property in Neath.

The body of Georgina Dowey, 46, was found at an address on Beaconsfield Street, Cadoxton, Neath, on Sunday 7 May.

Police have charged Mathew Pickering, 48, with her murder.

He has been remanded in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell, said: “My thoughts remain with Georgina’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

“I would like to thank the local community and witnesses for the support they have provided to this investigation to date."

He added: “We are not looking for anybody else in connection with Georgina’s death.

“There has been an increased police presence in Cadoxton since Sunday and this will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300147389.