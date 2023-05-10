A man accused of murdering a delivery driver who was allegedly hit by his own van will face trial later this year.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, appeared before Newport Crown Court accused of killing Mark Lang.

Mr Lang, 54, of Cyncoed, died on 15 April, 2023, at the University Hospital of Wales following an incident in the North Road area of Cathays on 28 March.

He was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

The incident happened on North Road in Cardiff Credit: Media Wales

Elgifari was charged with attempted murder while Mr Lang remained in a critical condition and appeared in court under those offences on 31 March and 3 April.

After Mr Lang’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged Elgifari with murder.

The defendant, of Cwrt y Esgydd, Aberdare, Cardiff spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared via video link.

Judge Daniel Williams said Elgifari would face a trial lasting two or three weeks beginning on 25 September.

A further hearing will take place on 24 May.

“I am adjourning your case for a fortnight. By then it will be expected you will enter pleas to the charges you face,” the judge told the defendant.

“Until then you will be remanded into custody.”

In a tribute last month, Mr Lang’s partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved.

“He will be sorely missed.”

