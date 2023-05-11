Llyr Gruffydd has been confirmed as Plaid Cymru's interim leader.

It follows Adam Price's resignation last night, after allegations of bullying and harassment within his party.

The party's national executive committee chose Llyr Gruffydd MS as interim leader on Thursday morning.

It will be ratified by national council which involves wider party members on Saturday.

Adam Price resigned following accusations of bullying within the party Credit: PA

A new permanent leader will be named in the summer, although the precise election process is yet to be confirmed.

Mr Gruffyd has been an MS for the North Wales region since 2011.

In a statement on Thursday morning he said, “I’m grateful to the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group for nominating me as Acting Leader elect.

“I would like to thank Adam on behalf of the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group for his vision, commitment, and dedication over the last four years.

“Our focus is now on moving forward together to deliver on behalf of the people of Wales, and to foster a better culture within the party. I hope members will entrust me with the responsibility of leading that work until we elect a new leader.”