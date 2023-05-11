Play Brightcove video

North Wales Police are "fully investigating" after videos circulated online showing a police officer arresting a man in Porthmadog and punching him repeatedly in the head.

The video, which has been shared on social media, shows a 34-year-old man being pinned to the ground by a male and female police officer before the male officer grabs hold of his neck and punches him a number of times.

The suspect could be heard groaning in pain as a female officer handcuffed him while onlookers shouted at police.

North Wales Police said that the man was taken to hospital for treatment before being transferred into custody and that the incident is being "fully investigated" and "further updates will be issued in due course."

Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "The video that is circulating of the arrest of a male in Porthmadog is concerning."I have discussed this incident with the Chief Constable this morning and she has confirmed the matter is rightly being investigated by North Wales Police, who will be issuing further updates in due course.

"As Police and Crime Commissioner, I take such incidents seriously and will work with the police and other bodies to understand the circumstances behind the footage and act accordingly when the facts are established.”

People have since been sharing their reactions to the video on social media, with one user saying: "I feel physically sick after watching that".

While another said: "Absolutely shocking"

The police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was waiting for an "urgent referral" from the North Wales force so they could investigate.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We became aware this morning of a video shared on social media showing an incident in Porthmadog involving a police officer."We have since spoken to North Wales Police and are awaiting an urgent referral which will be assessed to determine what action may be needed by the IOPC."