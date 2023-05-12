Play Brightcove video

Report from ITV Cymru Wales' Kate Lewis

Home is where Travis George always feels most comfortable but last Saturday night Travis stepped right out of his comfort zone and wowed the nation with his incredible voice on Britain's Got Talent.

Travis's performance of Stars from the musical Les Miserables not only got a standing ovation but left many overwhelmed with emotion.

"I felt every emotion possible that day" says Travis.

"I can not even process what happened, it was one of the most nerve wracking but amazing experiences of my entire life. I would not change it for the world"

All four judges had rapturous praise for Travis with Bruno Tonioli declaring,

"You could walk into a West End show or a Broadway show tomorrow"

Amanda Holden told Travis, "I've seen Les Mis countless times and you knocked it out of the park...flawless!"

Watching in the wings was his mother Debra who shared her proud moment with Ant and Dec.

Alesha Dixon was unanimous in praise with the other BGT judges

Since having those four yes's from the judges and returning home to Cwmbran, Travis has revealed that at eight years old he was diagnosed with autism.

In his teenage years he says he struggled with his diagnosis but now has come to see it as an ability not a disability,

"The simple fact is I wouldn't be where I am without it."

"If there is a reason why I excel at something is because the autism is part of me, it's who I am, it is part of everything I am, everything I do."

"It's something I must appreciate it in order to appreciate myself."

Travis' mum Debra was overcome with emotion watching her son alongside Ant and Dec

The 22 year old enjoys theatre and performing but for mum Debra the Britain's Got Talent moment was different from anything she's seen from her son:

"It wasn't Travis the actor, Travis the performer. There was a vulnerability I saw that night and he really did open himself up and it was hard for him and as you saw. I couldn't have been prouder"

Now for Travis it looks like stardom may be within touching distance

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...