Four people have appeared in court over an attempted murder in Rhyl last month

North Wales Police were called following an incident on Crescent Road in the early hours of Sunday 9th April.

Sharon Roberts, 37, of Y Berthlog, Trelogan, Paige Roberts, 19, of the same address, a boy of 17, and Callum Parker, 18, of St David’s Square, Rhyl, all denied the charges.

All the accused appeared via video link from custody.

The alleged attack took place on Crescent Road in Rhyl last month Credit: Google Maps

The boy is also accused of having a flick knife in Crescent Road, Rhyl.

Callum Parker faces a charge of trying to pervert justice by putting a flick knife down a drain.

Liam Babbs, 24, of Marsh Road, Rhyl, is accused of perverting justice as well as Frederick White, 18, of Sandringham Avenue, Rhyl.

Judge Rhys Rowlands further remanded them at Caernarfon crown court.

