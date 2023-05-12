Play Brightcove video

Former First Minister Carwyn Jones speaking on Thursday on Y Byd yn ei Le

The former First Minister of Wales says he doesn't think most Labour Senedd Members agree to end a co-operation agreement between Labour and Plaid Cymru.

When asked on Y Byd yn ei Le whether the agreement was in danger following the former Labour minister's comments, Carwyn Jones said, "I don't think that's the opinion of most Labour Senedd Members. This is an agreement between two parties, and not between individuals.

"I remember in 2009, I came in as First Minister for the first time, there was a coalition of course, and that changed nothing just because Welsh labour had a new leader.

"And I'd expect the same thing to happen again."

Labour has had a cooperation agreement in place with Plaid Cymru since 2021

Former minister Ken Skates called for the agreement to end following a damning report on Plaid Cymru's culture found 'misogyny, harassment and bullying' in the party, which has led to Adam Price resigning as leader.

Llyr Gruffydd has been confirmed as Plaid Cymru's interim leader.

It will be ratified by national council which involves wider party members on Saturday.

A new permanent leader will be named in the summer, although the precise election process is yet to be confirmed.

Cefin Campbell speaking last night refused to rule himself out of Plaid Cymru leadership race

Speaking last night Mid and West Wales MS Cefin Campbell refused to rule himself out of the leadership race:

"I'm not going to be drawn into that conversation. As they say, a week is a long time in politics.

Those conversations (on leadership) are confidential and I won't make a comment on that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...