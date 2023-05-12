Llŷr Gruffydd is expected to be confirmed as Plaid Cymru’s interim leader today.

The decision will allow Adam Price’s leadership formally to end and will pave the way for an election to choose a permanent replacement.

Confirmation will come at a meeting of one of Plaid Cymru’s governing bodies, the National Council, in Aberystwyth who will be asked to ratify the nomination of Mr Gruffydd by the party’s Senedd Members.

It’ll be another big decision in a damaging and difficult week for Plaid Cymru.

Adam Price resigned following accusations of bullying within the party Credit: PA

Adam Price resigned as leader late on Wednesday night following a review which found evidence of a “toxic culture” in the party and a repeated failure to act on allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and misogyny.

He had initially intended to continue in post in order to implement the recommendations of the report which was carried out by former AM, Nerys Evans.

However, some members of the Plaid Cymru Senedd group opposed that move and, following a late night meeting with the party’s other governing body, the National Executive Committee, Mr Price announced that he would quit after five years in the top job.

Plaid MSs nominated Mr Gruffydd in a subsequent meeting on Thursday morning.

Plaid Cymru's MS Elin Jones has ruled herself out of the leadership contest Credit: PA

Following his acceptance of the rôle, he said “Our focus is now on moving forward together to deliver on behalf of the people of Wales, and to foster a better culture within the party.

“I hope members will entrust me with the responsibility of leading that work until we elect a new leader.”

A rule change means that whoever is interim leader cannot stand in the leadership election which is expected to start next month and be concluded by the summer.

Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has also ruled herself out. She told Newyddion S4C that she intends to continue as the Senedd’s Llywydd, or Presiding Officer.