Plaid Cymru’s interim leader Llŷr Gruffydd has not ruled out getting police involved after a report found misogyny and bullying in the party, which led to Adam Price stepping down.

The new leader who was nominated on Thursday vowed to begin tackling existing cultural problems and regain the confidence lost over the scandal.

He said “obviously that is something that should happen” if his investigations into party procedures show it is warranted.Adam Price resigned after Nerys Evans’ findings into Plaid’s internal culture which had been described as "toxic".

Adam Price stepped down as leader of Plaid Cymru on Wednesday Credit: PA

The Prosiect Pawb review said the party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment”.

It also discovered repeated instances of bad behaviour by elected members had been tolerated, leading to staff feeling there was “little point in raising concerns”.

Mr Gruffydd, who is expected to be confirmed as the new leader on Saturday by the party's national council, said the “scale of the challenge is quite daunting but I’m rolling my sleeves up, I'm ready for that”.

When asked if he felt the complaints should be passed to the police, he said, "I have no idea whether that’s something that is in peoples mind, it depends on circumstances, things happen, things emerge but as far as I’m concerned my focus is about procedures.

"If having adopted a robust procedure it tells us that that is one avenue that should be pursued then obviously that is something that should happen.”

He added “There are a number of issues, some are hearsay , some are maybe a bit more robust and it is difficult to negotiate your way through all of that, but of course it has highlighted where our procedures maybe are lacking , governance arrangements aren’t maybe what they should be, human resources as well”.

MS for Ceredigion Elin Jones ruled herself out of the leadership contest on Friday as she called for the party to unite around one candidate to avoid a "divisive, distracting leadership election". Plaid Cyrmu has a co-operation agreement with Labour’s Welsh Government and Mr Gruffydd wants that to continue.

Speaking from his home in Ruthin, he said, "The First Minister has made it clear that it isn’t an agreement between individuals and clearly I’m clear about my willingness to contribute fully."

That view was echoed by the former First Minister of Wales who said he doesn't think most Labour Senedd Members agree to end the deal.

When asked on Y Byd yn ei Le whether the agreement was in danger following the former Labour minister's comments, Carwyn Jones said, "I don't think that's the opinion of most Labour Senedd Members. This is an agreement between two parties, and not between individuals."