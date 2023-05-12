A schoolgirl was knocked down and killed on a zebra crossing after spending the day at the seaside with her family, an inquest has heard.

Keely Morgan, 15, died after she was hit by a car on a crossing in the Caerau area of Cardiff on 1 May, which was a bank holiday.

The teenager died from multiple injuries at the scene at Heol Trelai following the collision around 9.30pm with a black Vauxhall Astra.

Earlier that day she'd been with her relatives at Barry, and had gone for a walk when she got home.

Keely was killed after a collision with a car on a zebra crossing at Heol Trelai in Cardiff Credit: Google Maps

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of "multiple blunt force injuries".

At a hearing in Pontypridd, Coroner Graeme Hughes said he had reason to suspect the death was "unnatural or violent" and that an inquest was needed.A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The hearing in Pontypridd was adjourned while police continue their investigations into what happened ahead of another hearing in four months.

In a tribute released previously, Keely's parents said she had a "beautiful smile" that lit up the room, while her teachers described her as an "exceptional student" who loved school.

A tribute from one family member said: "Fly high my beautiful cousin. Love you with all my heart.

"Keep the sky beautiful for us my strong girl done everyone proud."

Police said her family was being supported by specialist officers.