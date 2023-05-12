Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has posted a video to clear up rumours after his viral appearance at the king's coronation.

The 79-year-old shared a post on TikTok saying, "I understand there's been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III."

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise."

Pictures of him began circulating online during the coronation event which he attended after writing some music for the service which was based on a Welsh folk song.

He told the BBC ahead of the coronation that he was "very honoured" to witness the event.

Sir Karl's appearance of a mullet and moustache led some questioning whether he was there in disguise to steal the crown jewels, or masking as Meghan Markle.

"I look this way all the time", he said. "I had an addition with this around my neck which is what they give people when you get a knighthood."

"My moustache has been referred to... but i've had the moustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then", Sir Karl added.

He is one of the most performed living composers. H is style has transcended musical boundaries recording sessions with Elton John, George Harrison & Andrew Lloyd Webber.

He finished the video by saying, "So that's me, nothing sinister about it or surprising at all".