A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash on the A470 near Betws-y-Coed.

The collision is reported to have happened near Zip World Fforest adventure park.

The major road through Eryri National Park has been closed in both directions for most of Saturday afternoon.

North Wales Police said it received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a silver Citroen Berlingo just after 1pm.

Emergency services attended but the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said his next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The force is now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Jason Diamond said: "Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time.

"We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A470 in the vicinity of Betws-y-Coed and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

"The road remains closed to allow the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit to carry out their initial investigation and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience."

Anybody with information is urged to contact us North Wales Police via its live webchat on the website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number A071083.