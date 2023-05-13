Dozens of letters and photographs have been buried underground in a sealed time capsule at a Flintshire theatre.

It will be opened in 2075 - just shy of Theatr Clwyd’s 100th birthday to remind those in the future what was happening in 2023.

The building in Mold is in the middle of a £38m renovation and productions continue in a purpose built, temporary theatre next door.

Dozens of letters and photographs were included in the time capsule

The new state-of-the-art home, which has received funding from Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Arts Council of Wales, will be a green and sustainable building, fully opened in two years.

Theatr Clwyd's Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford said the capsule is about capturing the story of the company's re-development.

"We've been through an extraordinary couple of years...just as human beings and that will be forgotten in 50 years." He said.

"So for this to capture segments and a lot of the positives - whether what's happening in Wrexham [the football club was promoted] or here in Theatr Clwyd is a beautiful thing".

Mr Evans-Ford added: "A lady just came up to me and she handed me something and said 'make sure this goes in the time capsule' and she was getting very emotional and she said 'this is the place for the last 50 years that I've come to when I want to feel happy, when I've been feeling down, to meet friends and to share social occasions'.

Mr Evans-Ford said the capsule is about capturing the story of the company's re-development

"Places like Theatr Clwyd are more than bricks and mortar, they hold people's memories, people have met their loved ones, they've got married here, they've watched amazing music or theatre events so it's capturing all of that and putting it in the time capsule."

Thousands of people from the local community are involved in groups here and they were encouraged to write about what the theatre meant to them.

Steve Taylor wrote a letter referring to what the new building will look like in 50 years time.

"It's going to be even better than when it was first built," he said.

For Alison McLean, the place has memories of bringing her children and "from mid-time, having a place to escape".

The sealed time capsule was buried underground at Theatr Clwyd

She says it's a "big, big community" where she has "made lots of friends".

Lauren Jones and Justin Melluish are in theatre groups together.

"My memories will be of Theatr Clwyd being an open space, I've been in lots of productions here and it's good to see what's happening in the future," said Justin.

Lauren added: "I've met so many amazing people here and I get to perform for them on a weekly basis so I wrote all about that."

As the time capsule settles under the earth, a sensory garden, designed by an Anglesey landscaper will eventually bloom for visitors to enjoy, now and in the future.