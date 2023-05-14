The family of a young dad who died in a motorcycle crash in Pembrokeshire have paid tribute to him.

29-year-old Ashley Thomas Rogers, from Kilgetty, died at the scene on the A477 near the A4075 Fingerpost Junction between Milton and Cleddau.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the collision happened at around 8am on Saturday.

Mr Rogers had been riding a red motorcycle and was travelling towards Pembroke, before colliding with a white van that was towing a trailer.

In a statement, his family said: "We as a family are devastated at the tragic loss of Ashley.

"He was loved and will be dearly missed by his fiancé, son, family and friends."

Anyone with with information is urged to contact police via their website, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting reference DP-20230513-109.