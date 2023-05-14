Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of people have come together to celebrate the first ever Pride event in Colwyn Bay.

The event, organised by Together for Colwyn Bay, was a celebration of the town's diversity and of the wider north Wales LGBTQ+ community.

It featured a catwalk, fashion shows, entertainment, community information, stalls, artists, food vendors, family friendly activities and a fun fair.

Events manager Kai Davies said: "A lot of residents that we've worked with have asked us to do it and we're so excited to do this.

"It's about creating pride in our community, celebrating our diversity, because often it isn't celebrated enough, especially in north Wales."

A variety of LGBTQ+ Pride flags were on display along the town's pier.

Dozens of stalls lined the town's promenade selling brightly coloured hats and flags, with musical acts performing on the main stage.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said he was "so glad" to attend.

"The first Colwyn Bay Pride event is about bringing people together and breaking down those barriers," he said.

"So many people are turning up and walking along the front here. There's been a lot of engagement with people, it's been really, really good."

Kieron, who adorned a sparkly hat to Pride, played the organ to entertain people on the beach.

"I just think it's a fantastic idea to have a really community based thing that celebrates all walks of life, really.

"Whether you're gay, straight, bisexual, trans - I think it's just a brilliant thing otherwise there's no community in Colwyn Bay for this type of thing."

Organisers will now be considering whether the event can be held again in 2024.

