A former political lobbyist is to appear in court after being charged with distributing and making indecent images of children, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Daran Hill, 52, from Cardiff, was the founder of public affairs company Positif Politics but announced he was stepping down as managing director in 2020.

Hill has been charged with five offences including two counts of distributing and three counts of making indecent images of children.

He is due in Cardiff Magistrates’ Court next week.

A well-known figure in Welsh politics, Hill was significantly involved in the campaigns leading up to the two devolution referendums in 1997 and 2011 that decided whether to give more law-making powers to the Welsh Parliament.

He set up Positif Politics in 2006, offering advice to companies and organisations seeking to lobby politicians.

In 2020, he resigned as managing director and chairman, but was only removed as a company director in September 2021, according to documents filed to Companies House.

The company was renamed Camlas a short while later in November 2021.

A spokesperson for the NCA said: “Daran Hill, 52, from Cardiff, has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children (IIOC) as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

“Hill was charged on April 24 2023 with five counts, including two counts of distributing IIOC and three counts of making IIOC.

“He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 23 2023.”