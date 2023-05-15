A mother found dead has been described as a "beautiful soul" as a young man, 25, continues to be questioned on suspicion of murder.Kelly Pitt, 44, was found at a block of flats by police on Friday 12 May in Newport, Gwent. Following her death, her family, who are being supported by specialist officers, described her as "kind, thoughtful and funny".

Ms Pitt was found described as an "all-round beautiful soul" Credit: Gwent Police

“Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone."

A 25-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.​

The family statement continued by saying, "Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time."​

Ms Pitt was found unresponsive at an address in Sandalwood Court Credit: Google Maps

The force said it is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "in line with standard procedures".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.