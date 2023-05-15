A man who broadcast thousands of recordings containing racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic content has been jailed.

James Allchurch, who also went by the name of Sven Longshanks, from Gelli in Pembrokeshire, was found guilty of ten offences following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Podcaster James Allchurch, 51, made a series of episodes that were "highly racist, anti-Semitic and white supremacist in nature", Swansea Crown Court heard.

The name Sven Longshanks is in reference to King Edward I - who was responsible for expelling Jews from England in 1290.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC said Allchurch was the owner of the website, the main host and responsible for distributing the audio recordings.

Allchurch was joined by guests including National Action co-founder Alex Davies, 27, of Swansea, South Wales, who was jailed in June last year for eight and a half-years for being a member of the banned far-right organisation.

Allchurch described far-right organiser Tommy Robinson as "too moderate"

Defending Emily Baxter said Allchurch had not taken an interest in politics before he suffered head injuries and damage to his spine in 2009.

She said he then spent far more time online where he experienced an "echo chamber" of his right wing views.

Judge Huw Rees said the "vile and inexcusable language" was a "stain on humanity".

He said: "The contents of the podcasts were vile. Listening to them, as the jury had to, was a disturbing experience.

"It is beggar's belief that someone would want to speak these words at all let alone publish them for others."

Jailing Allchurch for two and a half year in prison, the judge added he had "warped thinking" with a "pro white and anti-non white" ideology.

He added: "You had an agenda of racial hatred and you propelled your propaganda with rhetoric and misrepresentation."

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley is Head of Counter Terrorism Police North East and warns actions such as these will not be tolerated.

"These recordings are insulting and abusive and, by distributing these hateful messages, this man is inciting hatred, potentially threatening the safety of the public and the stability of our communities.

"We will not accept any action which attempts to undermine or divide our communities and will continue to work to counteract the intentions of individuals who seek to do this."

