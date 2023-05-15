William will not have an official investiture to become the Prince of Wales and is planning a different coronation to that of his father, it has been reported.

The prince is said to want a very "different" coronation following the historic event which was watched more than 20 million in the UK people when his father officially became King last weekend.

William was bestowed the title of Prince of Wales following the death of his grandmother in September last year and has said himself there were no plans for a formal ceremony.

His choice not to have an investiture could be an indicator of how William will continue to break with tradition as heir to the throne, The Times' Royal Editor Roya Nikkah reported.

Charles was crowned as the new monarch in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey Credit: PA

Although there were some modern elements to King III's coronation, William was the only member of the royal family tasked with paying homage to his father as he knelt before him touched his crown, kissed him on the cheek and vowed to be his "liege man of life and limb".

The move to create a new Prince of Wales role sparked some controversy with more than 40,000 people signing a petition to end the title.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford said following the death of the queen that there were "sensitivities" surrounding the title and there's "no rush" for an investiture.

He said: "The Wales of 2022 is not the Wales of 1969. I don't think it would be sensible to look back and say you could simply replicate that.

"My only advice, if it was ever sought, would be to give these things time. There is no rush.

"I think that there are plenty of things for someone wanting to come to Wales more often, spending more time here, learning more about the things that matter in contemporary Wales - plenty for that role to be able to develop and no need to feel that ceremonial occasions need to be early on the agenda."

The prince is said to be "acutely aware of the political controversy which still surrounds his father’s investiture in 1969."

Charles was crowned the Prince of Wales in 1969 at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle

King Charles was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle.

But ahead of it, a protest movement grew in Aberwystwyth - and there was even a bomb plot.

A few days later, William spoke on the telephone to Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, in a conversation in which the prince spoke of his “deep affection for Wales”.

The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people” during that call.