How to vote in the People’s Projects and help a local community group win up to £70,000

Five community groups are competing for your vote in the ITV Cymru Wales region.

1. Children's Education Officer project: Help deaf children in Conwy communicate better with their classmates and families by offering training and support in BSL and Makaton.

2. Giving Children with Downs' Syndrome a Voice: Speech and language therapy for children with the condition in Swansea and the surrounding areas.

3. Grow Well: Provides three community garden spaces in Cardiff that help people learn skills and feel more connected.

4. Lullaby Project: Strengthening the bond between parents and babies by making music together at venues in Cardiff, Swansea and Neath and Port Talbot.

5. Wellbeing and Working with Donkeys: Supporting people to learn skills and improve their mental health through spending time with donkeys in Eryri / Snowdonia.

To find out more about the projects and to vote click here.

The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each.

The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services.

You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote.

Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26 May. Votes received after this time will not count.

To vote and to read the terms and conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeopleprojects.org.uk