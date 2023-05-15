Play Brightcove video

The National Trust are looking for a new tenant to help run an idyllic clifftop farm set in more than 100 acres of land.

Lords Park Farm near Llansteffan in Carmarthenshire needs someone to farm the land with an aim to benefit nature, climate, people and the local community.

The successful applicant will be responsible for 134 acres of land that lies between the Taf and Towy estuaries.

From grassy pastures, flowering hay meadows and woodland to a border of rich SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) coastal scrub.

The four-bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse dates back to the late 19th century Credit: National Trust Cymru

Efa Jones, an Estate Manager at National Trust Cymru says "We're looking for a tenant who is really passionate about nature, people and climate. Perhaps an example of that would be Conservation grazing.

"We've already done a lot of work at Lord's Park, leaving hay meadows to grow, extending hedge rows, and that is something we'd like the incoming tenants to enhance on. We're open to the applicant's proposals and ideas."

The farm's land stretches across 134 acres overlooking where the Taf and Towy estuaries meet Credit: National Trust Cymru

Dating back to the 19th century, Lord's Park has been under the Trust's care since the 1980s. The Grade II listed farm was recently refurbished after the previous tenants moved out in 2020.

Parts of the farmhouse have been recently renovated

Meg Anthony, National Trust Cymru’s General Manager for Carmarthenshire & Ceredigion said "We've recently lime-washed the property and repainted the woodwork in a typical Carmarthenshire red-oxide livery.

"We're looking for tenants who will be really sensitive to this special, historic and beautiful place.

"The farm's got a real romantic quality that transports people to dream about living here. It's a really exciting opportunity and a true privilege to look after a place like this."

The farm comes with an annex and range of traditional farm buildings Credit: National Trust Cymru

As well as conducting repairs and maintenance in preparing Lords Park Farm for let, work has begun on expanding habitats. A mix of broadleaved trees have been planted, grasslands have been left to grow, with the resulting wildflowers benefiting pollinators.

The conservation charity have also have introduced 2km of new permissive footpaths across the landscape, connecting with the Wales Coast Path.

The tenancy on offer will run for an initial fixed term of 10 years.