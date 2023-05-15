Hundreds of mourners wore bright colours at the funeral of a "fun-loving" young woman who died from developing complications after suffering with flu-like symptoms. Bethannie Booth, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, died surrounded by her family on 31 March.

She sent her sister a text saying that she thought she was going to die and gave instructions for her funeral. She wanted people to wear bucket hats and bright colours.The nursery school teacher was put in an induced coma after contracting Strep A, which developed into sepsis.

Bethannie's funeral was held at Llwydcoed Crematorium near Aberdare, on Friday afternoon, 12 May. Credit: WalesOnline/Media Wales

Ms Booth's parents, Wayne and Leanne, said their world has been "shattered" following the loss of their youngest daughter.

Her father said she was such a caring person to everyone. Her mum said her daughter chose the theme due to her "zest for life."

"She just loved life, loved festivals and also had Ibiza booked for her holiday in July. [She] just loved wearing the bucket hat with quirky sunglasses," Leanne Booth said.

Ms Booth told her sister that she wanted people to wear bucket hats and bright colours to celebrate her life. Credit: WalesOnline/Media Wales

"She was a beautiful young lady with a beautiful soul, fun-loving, caring and lived her life to the full. As a family we called her the weekend offender.

"As a nursery teacher, Bethannie took her job very seriously and professionally.

Ms Booth's mother added: "I can honestly say I've never ever met someone who loved their job as much as her. The children adored her; she was well and truly loved by them all."

Bethannie was the youngest of three sisters and died at the age of 24. Credit: BPM Media

Her father said Ms Booth's hand was held as she passed away.

They praised the doctors at both Guy's and St Thomas Hospital and the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and thanked everyone from consultants to cleaners.Her family hope to raise awareness of sepsis and its symptoms.

Nearly £8,000 has been raised in Ms Booth's memory.