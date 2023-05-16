Popular Welsh beach Southerndown loses its prestigious Blue Flag status for 2023
One of Wales’ most popular beaches has lost its Blue Flag status over the state of its toilets.
Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan is one of Wales’ most spectacular beaches but has lost its coveted award, which recognises water cleanliness and quality, because of the state of its toilets.
Every other beach that was on the Blue Flag list in 2022 has retained its place on the prestigious list this year, and Aberporth has regained its flag.
Southerndown has instead been recognised among 12 beaches to receive the Seaside Award for its “standard of water quality and facilities”.
A spokeswoman for Keep Wales Tidy explained the reason for Southerndown’s demotion.
She said: “Sadly this season Southerndown has not reached the high standards of the Blue Flag Award.
"The national jury did not make the decision lightly but felt that in addition to minor issues identified, the toilet facilities at the beach were not reaching the expectations of the Blue Flag criterion.
"Keep Wales Tidy will continue to work with the Vale of Glamorgan Council in the hope that following a successful funding bid by the council the toilets will be renovated. However, last week Southerndown was awarded a Seaside Award for the forthcoming season.”
Vale of Glamorgan Council has been contacted for comment.
Fourteen Welsh beaches have also been given the Green Coast award - up from 13 last year - meaning they are considered “hidden gems” along the Welsh coastline that are “exceptional places to visit and enjoy diversity and rich coastal heritage”.
Below is the full list of awards for Welsh beaches in 2023.
Blue Flag beaches in Wales in 2023
Bridgend
Rest Bay
Trecco Bay
Porthcawl Marina
Carmarthenshire
Cefn Sidan
Ceredigion
Aberporth
Aberystwyth South
Borth
Llangrannog
Tresaith
Denbighshire
Prestatyn
Pembrokeshire
Amroth
Newgale
Saundersfoot
Dale
Whitesands
Coppet Hall
Tenby South
Tenby Castle
Poppit Sands
Broadhaven North
Swansea
Caswell Bay
Langland Bay
Port Eynon
Swansea Marina
Vale of Glamorgan
Penarth Marina
Green Coast beaches in Wales in 2023
Anglesey
Silver Nay
Ceredigion
New Quay Traeth Gwyn
Cilborth
Llanrhystud
Mwnt
Penbryn
Swansea
Bracelet Bay
Pembrokeshire
Abereiddy
Freshwater East
Manorbier
Penally
Caerfai
Druidston
West Angle Bay
Seaside Award beaches in Wales in 2023
Ceredigion
Aberystwyth North
New Quay Harbour
Traeth y Dolau
Denbighshire
Rhyl Central
Neath Port Talbot
Aberavon
Vale of Glamorgan
Whitmore Bay
Jacksons Bay
Cold Knap
Penarth
Llantwit Major
Southerndown