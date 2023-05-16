Play Brightcove video

Adam Price speaking for the last time as Plaid Cymru leader in the Senedd

Adam Price has made a farewell speech in the Senedd, marking his final day as Plaid Cymru leader.

He used his last appearance at First Minister’s Question to thank his family, those who worked with him and Mark Drakeford for their joint work in delivering policies through their Co-operation Agreement.

In turn Mark Drakeford and the leader of the Welsh Conservatives paid their own tributes to their outgoing opponent.

Adam Price announced last week that he would quit following a report which set out a “toxic culture” within the party and failures by the leadership to deal with complaints of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment.

On Wednesday morning, Llŷr Gruffydd will formally take over as interim leader, a post he was confirmed in at a meeting of Plaid Cymru’s National Council at the weekend.

A leadership contest has also begun with nominations set to close on 16th June.

In his final First Minister’s Questions, Adam Price dwelt on his own background, saying that:

“It took a long while for this gay council house boy from Tumble to have pride in himself.

“I never would have believed back then that I would get to sit in this chair.

I want the youth of our country, women and men in equal number, every race, every creed, LGBTQ+ and disabled, the working class especially, to feel as if this place belongs to them, represents them, speaks for them as much as it does for anyone.

“I want them to see people like them, occupying my chair, your chair, every chair.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford has been working with Mr Price in the cooperation agreement

Mark Drakeford referred to some of Mr Price’s comments in his speech saying that “he was dedicated to finding solutions and let me say to the chamber, having spent many hours together, finding ways of turning the cooperation agreement between our two parties into those practical actions, that is exactly my experience of working with the leader of Plaid Cymru.

“I've often thought in politics, though, that there are only two classes of people. There are people who come through the door when there is a problem to be solved, whose instinct is to make that problem even bigger"

"And then there are another group of people in politics who, when they come through the door and there is a problem to be solved, their instinct is to find solutions, to look for ways in which common ground can be forged together, and I feel I have been fortunate during the 18 months I worked with the leader of Plaid Cymru in the cooperation agreement, that that has always been the way in which he has come to the table.”

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies speaking in the Senedd

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies also paid tribute, saying

“Can I wish the leader of Plaid Cymru the best now he's stepped down from the leadership on that party. I'd like to thank him for the courtesies he extended to me during our time as being leaders of our various groups.”

Then to laughter, including from Adam Price, he said,

"Our politics are completely different, and I'm sure he’ll enjoy that endorsement.

“But it is always good outside of the political environment where you can share light hearted moments and enjoy each other's company and I genuinely wish him all the very best for the future and that of his family as well.”