Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi will leave the club when his current deal comes to an end.

He joined the Bluebirds at the end of January 2023, overseeing 18 fixtures, and winning six matches.

The former Nottingham Forest boss agreed a deal until the end of the season when he replaced Mark Hudson in January to become the club’s third manager of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lamouchi helped to secure the club's place in the 2023/24 Championship and the club thanked him for his efforts.

Some fans have replied to the club on Twitter with mixed reactions. Credit: PA Images

In a statement, the club said: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that Sabri Lamouchi will depart at the conclusion of his current deal.

"Sabri joined the Bluebirds at the end of January 2023, overseeing 18 fixtures, and winning six matches.

"Cardiff City would like to thank Sabri for his efforts and contribution in helping us secure our place in the Championship for 2023/24 and wish him all the very best for the future.

"The Board of Directors at Cardiff City FC have already begun the process of appointing a new management team."

The Bluebirds sat one place above the relegation zone after a nine-game winless league run when Lamouchi replaced Mark Hudson.

That winless sequence was extended to 12 matches before back-to-back wins boosted their survival chances and they finished the season in the same position, five points above the bottom three.

Some fans have replied to the club's tweet regarding Lamouchi's exit with mixed reactions.

Ryan Lewis said: "Absolutely ridiculous decision. He achieved his target, was loved by the fans, robbed of consistency yet again. "This club is going head first into league 1, this appointment has to be right, it has to be Nathan Jones let's be honest, if not then I really don't know. "Sort it!"

Meanwhile, Nath tweeted: "This club is in a right mess. That's made my decision for me, season ticket isn't being renewed. Another relegation fight next year."

